AirPods Deal Available for Just £4 a Month on Sky Mobile

Sky Mobile is offering a limited-time deal on Apple’s popular AirPods, allowing customers to pay just £4 per month for the AirPods 4. This monthly plan lets shoppers spread the cost of the wireless earbuds over a 36-month contract, eliminating the need for an upfront payment. This offer contrasts sharply with the £119 price tag at Amazon and Apple, making it a more affordable alternative for those looking to invest in Apple’s flagship earbuds.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 Also Available at Discounted Price

The deal on Sky Mobile’s website isn’t limited to just the standard AirPods 4. Those seeking the latest model with more advanced features can opt for the AirPods Pro 3 for £7 per month. Released in September alongside the iPhone 17 series, the AirPods Pro 3 boasts improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), offering up to four times more noise reduction than previous models. This version also features new additions like heart rate sensing during workouts, a Hearing Aid function, and real-time live translation.

For those considering the AirPods Pro 3, the monthly payment option spans over 36 months, making it more affordable than paying the £219 upfront price seen at other retailers. Sky’s offer would total £252 over the three-year period, although the monthly cost is higher than purchasing the device outright. However, the ability to spread out the payments offers a flexible option for many customers.

Customers have praised the AirPods Pro 3 for their superb sound quality and noise cancellation, which make them ideal for long hours of use. One user noted the security and comfort of the earbuds, while another highlighted the practical transparency mode for staying aware of surroundings while exercising outdoors. Despite the overwhelmingly positive reviews, a few buyers warned that the ear tips could be prone to wear and tear, especially when swapping out sizes.

Those interested in the deal will also find that Sky Mobile provides a range of contract lengths. Shorter 12- or 24-month plans are available, though they come at a higher monthly cost. However, for many, the 36-month contract remains the most budget-friendly option, offering the chance to own premium Apple technology without a hefty upfront investment.