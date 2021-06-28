AirPods and MagSafe Cases are reviewed by Bellroy Tech Accessories.

Wallets came first, followed by bags. Over the years, Bellroy has appeared to be careful about adding new product kinds to its lineup. The company has dabbled with laptop sleeves and expanded its range of phone cases. Bellroy’s spirit has always leaned toward the traditional and timeless rather than the modern and showy. Bellroy is now approaching the tech industry more directly with a few additions: first, an eco-certified leather cover for AirPods Pro, and then a case specifically built to take advantage of the MagSafe magnet on the iPhone 12 series. A band for the Apple Watch will be available soon.

Bellroy’s products are widely employed in current technology. Those bags and pouches, on the other hand, were generally agnostic about the electronics that fit into their slots and pockets. It’s exciting to see new product additions that appeal to specific, popular gear. Along with Bags and Wallets, the corporation has introduced a top-level heading for Tech.

The charging case for the AirPods Pro is sleek and white. Inside that plastic container, the active noise-canceling earbuds are already secured. Bellroy’s Pod Jacket Pro is designed to keep the protection safe.

Still, having a case around the AirPods Pro case serves largely the same goal as putting a phone in a case. It keeps scratches and gunk away. It might save the AirPods Pro case from breaking on impact after a long fall, but that result is less certain. The case can also serve to prevent boredom with a dash of personality.

Is protecting a case a bit silly? Possibly. I’ve done it for a while, though. I saw some value in the idea after my first AirPods case got heavily scratched from being in my pocket and sliding around on tables. About a year ago, I put my AirPods Pro in an Incase cover and liked the extra assurance it provided.

