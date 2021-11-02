AI, according to Henry Kissinger, is “as consequential” as nuclear weapons but “less predictable.”

In a new book called The Age of AI, statesman Henry Kissinger, tech CEO Eric Schmidt, and academic Daniel Huttenlocher teamed up to look at the powers, limitations, and protections that artificial intelligence need (AI). The three authors address their collaboration in the Q&A below, as well as the likelihood—or lack thereof—of an AI takeover, the most promising AI applications, and more.

Washington Newsday reports: You’ve put together a dream team. How did you meet and decide to collaborate on this project? Eric Schmidt (Eric Schmidt): It’s been a pleasure—and a welcome form of fellowship amid the pandemic—to collaborate on this book. The first thing Henry said to me when we met about a decade ago was, “The only problem I have with Google is that I fear you’re going to ruin the world.” “Well, that’s a challenge from Henry Kissinger!” I thought. After a few years, our interactions with Dan resulted in this book.

Henry Kissinger: After Eric introduced me to AI, we started having regular chats. We were in a meeting. The topic of artificial intelligence was on the table. I was about to leave the session when he intervened and urged me to stay. It had been five years since then.

Daniel Huttenlocher: During the pandemic, we got together every Sunday for two, three, or four hours to discuss about artificial intelligence. Nobody can comprehend what AI is, what it might become, or what it will imply on their own. However, our diverse backgrounds—a former secretary of state, a former CEO, and an academic—enabled us to ask the types of questions we believe more people should be asking.

When the average person hears the term “artificial intelligence,” they generally conjure up images of an AI takeover or films like Terminator or The Matrix. Is there any basis for these fears in reality? ES: There isn’t any. AI isn’t innovative because it’s attempting to take over the world (it isn’t); it’s novel because it’s imprecise, dynamic, emergent, and learnable all at once.

DH: Even at MIT, where people have a high level of technical knowledge, explaining AI is tough. It's easy to see what it can do—diagnosis, translation, and winning games—but when it.