Ahead of UN talks, the G20 is under pressure to deliver on climate.

On Sunday, G20 leaders will meet for the second day of their Rome summit, with all eyes on whether they can produce a meaningful climate pledge ahead of critical UN discussions.

The Group of 20 big economies is responsible for over 80% of global carbon emissions, and a commitment to action would give the COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, which begin on Sunday, a much-needed lift.

However, draft communiques imply that they will fall short of a formal commitment to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, as well as a defined deadline for achieving net zero emissions.

Experts estimate that attaining the 1.5 degree objective, the most aggressive aim in the 2015 Paris climate agreement, will require cutting global emissions in half by 2030 and to “zero” by 2050.

However, several campaigners voiced confidence that progress may be made in the closing hours of haggling before over 200 leaders, including many from Rome, fly to Scotland.

President Joe Biden of the United States is one of those pushing for action in Rome, despite the fact that his own ambitious climate agenda is beset by infighting within his own party.

Elements of the final G20 statement “are still being negotiated,” according to a senior US official, who added that the Rome meeting was about “helping generate momentum” before Glasgow.

The source voiced the hope that the meeting would commit to “ending overseas coal finance,” provide “good wording” on decarbonizing the power sector, and see more countries sign up to methane reduction objectives.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the weekly Journal du Dimanche that the Rome summit must “do all possible” to assure the success of the Glasgow meeting, but that “nothing is ever written before a COP.”

“Let us not forget that nothing was determined in advance in Paris in 2015,” he remarked.

President Xi Jinping of China, the world’s largest carbon polluter, is unable to attend the meeting, as is Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite sending officials and participating by videolink.

As a special guest of the summit on Sunday, Prince Charles, a long-time environmentalist, will make his case for change ahead of the summit’s final working sessions.

On Saturday, summit host Mario Draghi, the Italian prime minister, asked G20 leaders to work together on climate change, as well as enhancing vaccine delivery and aiding the world’s recovery from Covid-19’s devastation.

“Going it alone is the only way to deal with the pandemic, climate change, and fair and equal taxes.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.