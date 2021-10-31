Ahead of UN Climate Talks, the G20 agrees on a 1.5 degree target.

According to a final draft declaration, G20 leaders gathered in Rome on Sunday adhered to the key aim of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and pledged action on coal use, but fell short of a target of zero emissions.

The pledges of the Group of 20 big economies, which account for about 80% of global carbon emissions, are seen as critical to the success of the UN climate negotiations in Glasgow, which begin in a fortnight.

The leaders agreed to retain in place major promises made at the landmark 2015 Paris agreements, according to a draft communique seen by AFP and reported to be the final one set to be published later Sunday, according to various sources.

“To keep 1.5 degrees within reach, all countries will need to take meaningful and effective actions and commitments, taking into account varied methods,” it reads.

Activist organizations lambasted the final statement as “weak” and half-hearted, while diplomats thought the wording adopted was harder than in the Paris agreement.

Leaders from the United States, China, India, Russia, and the European Union, among others, urge for clear national plans that “match long-term ambition with short- and medium-term targets, as well as international cooperation and support,” according to the statement.

Experts predict that fulfilling the 1.5 degree objective will require cutting global emissions almost in half by 2030 and to “net-zero” by 2050, but the G20 declaration does not specify a deadline, merely stating that net zero will be achieved “by or around mid-century.”

By the end of 2021, the leaders agreed to stop supporting new unabated coal plants abroad, meaning those whose emissions have not been filtered.

Greenpeace, an environmental advocacy group, lambasted the final statement, calling it “weak, lacking both ambition and vision,” and claiming the G20 leaders “failed to meet the moment.”

“If the G20 was a dress rehearsal for COP26, world leaders fluffed their lines,” Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of COP26, remarked.

According to AFP, the meeting generated “half-measures rather than concrete initiatives,” according to Friederike Roder, senior director of anti-poverty organisation Global Citizen.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron had already stated that it was too early to write off the Glasgow talks’ success.

Nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow, with many of the world’s leaders, including US President Joe Biden, flying directly there from Rome.

The Rome summit had to “do everything possible” to assure Glasgow’s success, but “nothing is ever written before a COP,” Macron said. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.