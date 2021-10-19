Ahead of the UN Summit, Brazil and Colombia have ‘united’ in defense of the Amazon.

Presidents Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Ivan Duque of Colombia declared on Tuesday that they would go to the next UN climate summit “together” in defense of the Amazon.

The Cop26 climate summit, which will take place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 2, will last two weeks.

Following his meeting with Duque in Brasilia, Bolsonaro stated, “We will come in Glasgow untied to handle a very important and beloved affair for all of us: our sweet, wealthy, and desirable Amazon.”

The countries that share the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, would send “an unequivocal message of protection” to the region, according to Duque.

“Our voice in Glasgow will not only be about working for energy transition and emissions reductions, but also about achieving carbon neutrality while safeguarding our tropical forests and Amazon,” Duque stated.

One of the main themes covered at the summit will be the decrease of CO2 emissions in order to prevent climate change.

Bolsonaro’s government has been chastised for its environmental policies, primarily because of a spike in deforestation since assuming office in 2019, as well as for weakening environmental oversight authorities and publicly defending mineral extraction in protected regions.

Bolsonaro pledged in April to put Brazil on a road to carbon neutrality by 2050 and to end illicit deforestation by 2030, signaling a shift in tone.

The Amazon, which spans ten countries and territories, is dominated by Brazil and Colombia, which account for 61 and 6% of the total area.

The Amazon accounts for 70 percent of Colombia’s deforestation.

During Duque’s visit, the two leaders of state inked seven cooperation agreements addressing drug trafficking, exports, health, agriculture, and technology.

According to Brazil’s government, bilateral commerce between the two countries was valued $3.6 billion in 2020.