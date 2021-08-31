Ahead of the Climate Summit, Japan and the United States will press China on emissions.

Following high-level meetings in Tokyo on Tuesday, Japan and the United States agreed to encourage China to decrease carbon emissions even more.

John Kerry, the US climate envoy, is in Japan to push for international action ahead of the COP26 climate meeting in November.

After meeting Kerry, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference, “We discussed our collaboration on efforts to cut the emissions of major emitter countries, including China.”

“China, as the world’s second-biggest economy, is the world’s largest CO2 emitter… It’s critical that we urge them to take on the responsibilities that come with their position,” he said.

Kerry will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga before traveling to China to meet with Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy on climate change issues.

On November 1, the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, will open in Glasgow, Scotland.

It is the largest climate summit since the 2015 Paris Agreement, in which countries agreed to limit global warming below two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2050, ideally closer to 1.5 degrees.

In recent months, Japan has unveiled a slew of new emissions targets.

Suga has set a 2050 deadline for Japan to become carbon neutral, a decade ahead of China’s 2060 plan, and announced earlier this year that the government would aim for a 46 percent reduction in emissions by 2030, which is more than previously pledged.

Among other commitments made during the G7 summit in June, the group pledged to phase out fossil fuel investments. Climate campaigners have claimed that Japan’s aims and the G7 agreement are insufficiently ambitious and lack enforcement.

Kerry told reporters in Tokyo, “It’s good to be back in Japan, and we are extremely grateful for the collaboration, and we appreciate the work on climate and the G7 declaration, both of which are very strong.”

Japan’s new 2030 emissions-reduction target “allows us to contribute to the fight to keep warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, so that’s a really big step,” he said.

Because several nuclear reactors remain offline after the Fukushima accident a decade ago, the world’s third-largest economy is highly reliant on fossil fuels.