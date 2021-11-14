Ahead of the Biden-Xi summit, the US and China have issued trade warnings to Taiwan.

Prior to Monday’s highly anticipated summit between their leaders, China’s and the US’s top diplomats exchanged severe warnings over the hotspot subject of Taiwan.

Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will meet virtually amid a backdrop of escalating tensions, including over Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing, as well as trade, human rights, and other concerns.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns about Beijing’s “military, diplomatic, and economic pressure” on Taiwan during a phone discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday to discuss summit preparations.

Wang expresses his concern.