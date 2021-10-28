Ahead of his trip to Europe, Biden pushes for a $1.75 trillion US spending deal.

President Joe Biden revealed a revised $1.75 trillion social spending package on Thursday that he believes Democrats will embrace, putting an end to weeks of fighting and delivering a political victory just hours before leaving for two European summits.

Biden’s initial goal of winning a vote in Congress, where Democrats have a razor-thin majority, was unsuccessful, so he traveled to Rome for meetings with Pope Francis and G20 leaders, then to Glasgow for a UN climate summit.

Instead, senior advisers hope that his dramatic last-minute intervention will offer Democrats with a bargain that is too good to pass up.

Biden headed up to Capitol Hill to present the framework deal to Democratic leaders, putting his presidency on the line.

Before travelling to the airport to board Air Force One, Obama was to deliver a speech to the American people from the White House.

According to the White House, Biden’s compromise bill would invest $1.75 trillion on education, childcare, clean energy, and other social services.

This is significantly less than the original $3.5 trillion price tag proposed by Biden and other left-leaning Democrats. However, a year after Biden, 78, vanquished Trump with a promise to repair America’s “soul,” this would still be a tremendous victory. Weeks of Democratic wrangling over the bill’s details and price had threatened to sink it, as had a second proposal aimed at investing $1.2 trillion in America’s deteriorating infrastructure.

Biden is certain that Congress is ready to accept his plan, while the timing of a vote is still up to Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker.

As he arrived on Capitol Hill to meet with party leaders, he assured reporters, “Everybody’s on board.” “It’s a beautiful day.” “The president believes this framework will garner the backing of all 50 Democratic senators and pass the House,” a senior White House source said on condition of anonymity. Another insider stated that the two legislation currently under consideration will “make historic investments” and that the White House is “confident” in eventually uniting Democrats.

Another White House official said Biden will “talk to the American people about the route forward for his economic program and the next steps to getting it done” in his speech at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT).

Democrats are in the midst of a rare time in which they control both houses of Congress and the White House. However, with only a one-vote lead in the Senate and a handful of votes in the House, implementing major legislation has been difficult.