Ahead of his trip to Europe, Biden announces a $1.75 trillion US spending deal.

President Joe Biden revealed a revised $1.75 trillion social spending package on Thursday that he believes Democrats will embrace, putting an end to weeks of fighting and delivering a political victory just hours before leaving for two European summits.

Biden’s initial goal of winning a vote in Congress, where Democrats have a razor-thin majority, was unsuccessful, so he traveled to Rome for meetings with Pope Francis and G20 leaders, then to Glasgow for a UN climate summit.

Instead, senior advisers hope that his dramatic last-minute intervention will offer Democrats with a bargain that is too good to pass up.

Biden will present the framework agreement to Democratic leaders, then address the American people from the White House before travelling to the airport to board Air Force One, putting his presidency on the line.

Biden will provide a compromise draft of legislation that will invest $1.75 trillion in education, childcare, clean energy, and other social services, according to the White House.

This is significantly less than the original $3.5 trillion price tag proposed by Biden and other left-leaning Democrats. However, a year after Biden, 78, vanquished Trump with a promise to repair America’s “soul,” this would still be a tremendous victory. The package, as well as a second initiative to invest an additional $1.2 trillion in America’s decrepit infrastructure, have been endangered by weeks of Democratic bickering over details and costs.

Biden is certain that Congress is ready to accept his plan, while the timing of a vote is still up to Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker.

“The president is confident that this framework will win the support of all 50 Democratic senators and pass the House,” a senior White House official said on the condition of anonymity.

The two bills Biden wants will “make historic investments,” according to a White House official, and the White House is “confident” in bringing Democrats together.

Biden was scheduled to meet privately with Democratic House leaders before going to the White House for a speech at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT). He’ll fly to Rome shortly after that.

Another White House official said Biden will “talk to the American people about the route forward for his economic vision and the next steps to getting it done.”

The Democrats are in the midst of a rare moment in which they control both houses of Congress and the White House. However, with only a one-vote edge in the Senate and a handful of votes in the House, big legislation is unlikely to pass.