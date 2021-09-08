Ahead of crunch UN talks, Samoa’s Prime Minister issues a climate warning.

In an interview with AFP, Samoa’s new leader said that the world must take quick action on climate change at next UN conference in Glasgow, or low-lying Pacific islands will face a “dire” future.

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, who became Samoa’s first female prime minister in late July, presented a pessimistic assessment of the Pacific’s prospects if global warming efforts remain stalled.

Rising oceans, according to Mata’afa, are already swamping the region’s tiny island states, which include Tokelau, Tuvalu, and Kiribati.

“It’s a real and current situation with them — the ocean is gaining ground on them,” she said Monday, adding that powerful cyclones were growing more prevalent across the South Pacific.

Major storms used to happen every 50 to 60 years, but today they happen every two to three years, according to her.

“For us, we’ve noticed the impact on our coastal areas, which account for roughly 70% of our country’s population.”

Mata’afa also highlighted the geopolitical competition between China and the United States in the Pacific, her unhappiness with Australia’s environment policy, and the consequences of her historic election triumph in a wide-ranging discussion.

The 26th edition of the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change – COP26 – is set to begin in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November.

The meeting will bring together negotiators from 196 countries for the first time since the historic Paris climate talks in 2015.

Mata’afa stressed the need of participants adhering to the Paris Agreement’s ambitious objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

She argued that in order to do so, carbon-emitting countries must prioritize environmental protection before economic growth, adding, “It’s not rocket science.”

“For a long time, the Pacific was a lone voice in the argument, but I believe the science advisers have now brought the world’s thinking to that.”

The 64-year-old expressed her displeasure with regional heavyweight Australia, which has refused to adopt a net-zero emissions target despite being one of the world’s top fossil fuel exporters.

“Australia is a part of what we accomplish in the Pacific when we operate as a collective,” she said.

“It’s a vexing aspect, but that’s the reality of our life; you can’t always agree.”

She also rebuffed claims made by some in Australia that Samoa was unaware of the dangers of developing close ties with China, which is striving to increase its influence. Brief News from Washington Newsday.