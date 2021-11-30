After washing up on a beach 4,000 miles from home, a rare sea turtle is fighting for its life.

A endangered sea turtle is fighting for its life after washing up on a beach in the United Kingdom, about 4,000 miles away from its habitat.

A man strolling his dog on Talacre beach in Flintshire, Wales, on Britain’s western coast, discovered the Kemp’s ridley turtle.

When his dog saw the turtle, Ashley James told the BBC that he initially assumed it was dead, but decided to contact local authorities regardless.

Vets hurried to the site, believing the turtle was still alive but in a state of cold shock.

It has recently been transferred to Anglesey Sea Zoo, where hopeful staff are attempting to resurrect the animal, which has been given the name “Tally.”

“Cold stranded turtles often die during the process of being revived, and the first 48 hours of care are vitally essential,” the zoo told the BBC, adding that the condition was optimistic.

It’s unclear how the turtle ended up in that location. Storm Arwen, which hit areas of the United Kingdom last week, knocked off electricity to tens of thousands of people due to high winds, according to the BBC.

According to the National Wildlife Federation of the United States, Kemp’s ridley turtles are the world’s tiniest and most endangered marine turtles (NWF).

They spend the most of their time in the Gulf of Mexico, where they lay their eggs.

However, some people have been discovered fairly far away. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Kemp’s ridley turtles have been spotted as far north as Nova Scotia and as far east as the eastern North Atlantic (NOAA).

Even yet, for one of the species, traveling roughly 4,000 miles from the Gulf of Mexico to the west coast of the United Kingdom may be considered quite a trek.

No one knows how long Kemp’s ridley turtles live, although the NOAA estimates that they survive for at least 30 years. Adult females come ashore in big groups called arribadas from April to July to lay their eggs.

Cold-stunned turtles had sparked concern in Texas earlier in 2021, following a severe winter storm in February.