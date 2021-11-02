After the wheelchair fiasco, an Israeli minister will attend COP26.

On Tuesday, Israel’s energy minister was scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the COP26 climate meeting, a day after she was denied access to the grounds in her wheelchair.

Karine Elharrar missed Monday’s festivities as security staff refused to let her car in, according to an AFP spokesman for the minister.

Elharrar was unable to reach the location, according to British media, because shuttle vans transporting passengers to the venue were unfit for wheelchairs.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated the delegation tried for two hours to help Elharrar get admittance but was unable to do so “due to it not being fully wheelchair accessible,” and filed a formal complaint.

“It is regrettable that the UN, which promotes accessibility for persons with disabilities, does not provide for accessibility in its events in the year 2021,” Elharrar added.

“I hope the necessary lessons are learnt so that tomorrow I will be able to address promoting green energy, removing impediments, and increasing energy efficiency,” she tweeted Monday.

Elharrar’s inability to attend the conference on Monday has left UK foreign office minister James Cleverly “very disappointed and unhappy.”

“I apologise truly and honestly,” London’s ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, said.

Bennett’s delegation source claimed he brought up the problem with Johnson before their scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

According to the source, the two agreed that Elharrar “would arrive at the place with Bennett and participate in the meeting with Johnson.”

The minister will attend the meeting at noon local time, according to a UK government source (1200 GMT).

Bennett’s office later posted video of him and the minister arriving at the location.