After the wheelchair fiasco, an Israeli minister attends COP26.

On the day after she was denied to join the UN climate summit in Glasgow in her wheelchair, Israel’s energy minister urged for increased access for individuals with disabilities.

The conference’s organizers were humiliated when Karine Elharrar was unable to attend Monday’s events due to security personnel refusing to let her automobile through.

On Tuesday, she was able to enter.

According to reports in the British press, she was unable to reach the venue because the shuttle vehicles used to transport attendees were not wheelchair accessible.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated the delegation tried for two hours to help Elharrar get admittance but was unable to do so “due to it not being fully wheelchair accessible,” and filed a formal complaint.

Elharrar told the BBC on Tuesday that she was able to acquire access “quite effortlessly.”

Bennett arrived in a car, according to footage uploaded on her Twitter account.

She described it as a learning experience for future UN meetings.

“We may talk about accessibility and the right of people with disabilities,” she told the BBC, “but in reality, we need to put all the conventions and legislation in place.”

“That was an event that taught us to pay attention to every detail in whatever we do.”

Elharrar’s inability to attend the conference on Monday has left UK foreign office minister James Cleverly “very disappointed and unhappy.”

“I apologise truly and honestly,” London’s ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, said.

Bennett and Elharrar, who is keen to encourage renewable energy initiatives, were scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday on the sidelines of the conference.