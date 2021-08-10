After the United Nations issued a climate warning, China has signaled that it will maintain its current course.

Following a UN report warning that much more urgent action was needed to combat global warming, China said Tuesday it was carrying out its climate obligations but signaling no new policy.

Many international leaders reacted to Monday’s study, which stated that climate change is occurring at a quicker rate than previously thought, by asking for swift and strong action to reduce fossil fuel use.

China’s foreign ministry, when asked for a reaction to the report, emphasized the government’s present policies and pledges.

In a statement to AFP, a spokesman said, “China has insisted on prioritizing sustainable, green, and low-carbon development.”

The Chinese government has established a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, with a target of attaining peak carbon emissions by 2030.

The statement mentioned the carbon neutrality goal and stated that the international community should have complete faith in China’s climate measures.

China has been chastised for rushing to build dozens of new coal power plants in order to maintain economic growth.

According to the statement, President Xi Jinping plans to “strictly control” the expansion of coal power plants.

However, it predicted that coal consumption would continue to rise in the next years, with a gradual reduction beginning in 2026.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of the United Nations predicted that global warming would reach 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels by 2030.

More extreme weather events such as fires, typhoons, droughts, and floods will be more common as a result of this amount of global warming.