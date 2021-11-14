After the UN Climate Agreement, world powers are being urged to go much more.

Boris Johnson, the host of the UN climate change summit, praised a last-ditch accord to combat global warming on Sunday, but expressed disappointment that it did not go further in addressing the use of high-polluting coal.

After two weeks of nonstop talks, over 200 countries agreed on Saturday to step up the fight against global warming.

The 11th-hour agreement was dubbed “really historic” by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said it marked “the beginning of the end for coal power.”

However, he admitted that his “joy at this progress” was “laced with disappointment” due to the failure to obtain universal agreement to keep coal in the ground.

Indi