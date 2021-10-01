After the Subs’ squabble, Blinken will hold talks in Paris.

The State Department stated Friday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have discussions in Paris next week in a new attempt to defuse tensions following French outrage over a submarine contract.

Blinken will be in Paris from Monday to Wednesday for an OECD summit of advanced market economies, as well as meetings with French authorities to “further deepen the crucial US-France relationship,” according to spokesperson Ned Price.

“Security in the Indo-Pacific region, the climate catastrophe, economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the transatlantic connection, and working with our friends and partners to solve global challenges and opportunities,” Blinken and his French colleagues would discuss, according to Price.

Blinken will next fly from Paris to Mexico City for his first visit to the neighboring country as the United States’ top ambassador, a journey that the Mexican government has already confirmed.

When Australia canceled a multibillion-dollar purchase for French submarines last month, indicating it would pursue US nuclear equivalents as tensions with China rose, France was furious.

As a protest, France temporarily withdrew its ambassador from Washington, accusing the US of betrayal and Australia of backstabbing.

Tensions began to relax after President Joe Biden spoke by phone with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron, admitting that the US might have communicated better with its long-time ally.

Blinken had planned to travel to Paris for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

A month before the high-stakes UN climate negotiations in Glasgow, he will co-chair an OECD ministerial on supporting a green economy.

sct/md