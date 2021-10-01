After the Subs Scandal, Blinken tries to mend fences on his trip to France.

On a trip to Paris next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will vow better communication with France, where authorities are still reeling from the cancellation of a huge submarine contract.

According to the State Department, Blinken will go to Paris from Monday to Wednesday for a meeting of the OECD club of advanced market countries and to meet with French authorities.

Blinken will next fly from Paris to Mexico City for his first visit to the neighboring country as the United States’ top ambassador, a journey that the Mexican government has already confirmed.

When Australia canceled a multibillion-dollar purchase for French submarines last month, indicating it would pursue US nuclear equivalents as tensions with China rose, France was furious.

“We agree that deeper and more open consultation among allies would have benefited the September 15 announcement,” Karen Donfried, the assistant secretary of state for European affairs, said.

“Our Paris sessions are part of our ongoing commitment to a process of in-depth engagement. We know that this will take time and effort, and that it must be proved not only through words but also through actions,” she told reporters.

France accused the US of treason and Australia of backstabbing, and both countries’ embassies were recalled.

When President Joe Biden spoke by phone with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, tensions began to thaw. When French Ambassador Philippe Etienne arrived in Washington on Wednesday, he was greeted by Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor.

France is still furious with Australia after a long-awaited round of free trade discussions between the two countries was postponed.

Australia revealed the submarine decision as part of a new alliance with the United Kingdom and the United States known as AUKUS, one of a series of measures spearheaded by Biden as he sees a growing China as the United States’ most pressing worry in the twenty-first century.

Despite claims from Paris critics that Biden’s laser focus on China was causing collateral damage, US officials ensured that Blinken would speak to France, which has Pacific colonies, about the Asia strategy.

Donfried stated, “AUKUS is not designed to replace existing agreements or collaborations.”

“On the contrary, we welcome the opportunity to explore how we can continue to integrate the EU and other partners in our Indo-Pacific initiatives,” she said.

Biden’s decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan, leaving the Taliban to seize control, alarmed some Europeans. Biden claimed that America’s longest conflict was an expensive diversion from China’s rivalry.

