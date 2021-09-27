After the Social Democrats’ narrow victory, Germany is in political limbo.

Germany is set for weeks, if not months, of protracted coalition wrangling, as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives insisted Monday on forming a government despite losing a narrow election to the Social Democrats.

Germany’s biggest power, according to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who led the Social Democrats’ (SPD) campaign, will not be thrown off by the power battle, insisting that the country will remain “stable” even as parties rush for coalition partners.

However, the country that has played a key role in shaping Europe’s responses to issues ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to relations with Russia and China risks being sidelined for some time on the international stage, just as the upcoming COP26 climate summit will demand action from the world’s major powers.

Next year, the G7 club of rich nations will be led by Europe’s largest economy, which will require a government capable of setting the world agenda.

According to preliminary official results, Merkel’s junior coalition partners, the centre-left Social Democrats, received 25.7 percent of the vote, while her center-right CDU-CSU grouping fell to a historic low of 24.1 percent.

The Green Party came in third with 14.8 percent of the vote, which was its strongest showing yet but still fell short of expectations.

Laschet, 60, admitted fault for his team’s dismal performance and promised “reform in all areas.”

He stressed, though, that “no party” – even the SPD – could claim a mandate to govern as a result of Sunday’s election, and that he was prepared to lead a coalition.

Scholz, 63, rejected Laschet’s offer, saying that the conservatives “should go into opposition” as a result of the election results.

The finance minister also attempted to downplay the significance of the protracted discussions for a governing majority. He explained, “You should know that Germany has always had coalitions, and it has always been stable.”

Clement Beaune, the French minister for European affairs, said from Paris that France “has an interest in having a strong German government in place,” urging German parties to act “quickly.”

The Kremlin expressed its desire for “continuity” in Moscow-Berlin relations.

While Germany will continue to slog along under Merkel’s caretaker administration, observers have warned of a paralyzed Berlin on the international scene.

“It loses the credibility to shape international initiatives or local legal acts,” said Christian Moelling of the German Council on Foreign Relations.

“Until political leadership becomes available again, the bureaucracy will become stronger in order to maintain the existing quo. Given the sensitivity. Brief News from Washington Newsday.