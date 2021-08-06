After the recent frost disaster, French wine production is at an all-time low.

After harsh spring frosts decimated vines, France’s wine output this year will go down in history as one of the worst, if not the worst, in history, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

France, the world’s second-largest wine producer after Italy, is expected to experience a 24 to 30 percent reduction in production in 2021, bringing it to a “historically low” level, according to the ministry.

It is already on track to fall short of output levels witnessed in 1991 and 2017, the two most recent years of terrible harvests abridged by late frost.

“For the time being, it appears that the output will be comparable to that of 1977, a year when both devastating frost and summer downpours curtailed the vine harvest,” the ministry said.

Several nights of frost in early April wreaked havoc on crops and vines across the country, especially in the country’s most well-known and prestigious wine-producing areas, from Bordeaux to Burgundy and the Rhone valley to Champagne.

Overall output, which is expected to be between 32.6 and 35.6 million hectolitres due to an attack of mildew brought on by high summer rains, is expected to be between 32.6 and 35.6 million hectolitres, according to the ministry.

Growers of kiwis, apricots, apples, and other fruit, as well as farmers of other crops such as beet and rapeseed, have been particularly hard hit.

According to the government, apricot output is on track to have its worst year in more than four decades, falling by half from its five-year average.

The frost attack has been dubbed “perhaps the greatest agricultural calamity of the early twenty-first century” by Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie.

According to some scientists, climate change has significantly increased the likelihood of similar occurrences occurring again.

In a research published in June, World Weather Attribution, an international organization that studies the link between extreme weather events and global warming, found that a warmer environment raised the likelihood of an extreme frost coinciding with a growth season by 60%.