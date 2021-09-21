After the La Palma Volcanic Eruption, video shows lava flowing down the street.

A streaming river of lava has devastated properties on the Spanish island of La Palma after a volcanic eruption occurred over the weekend.

Thousands have fled the area since the eruption began on Sunday, with lava erupting from a fresh fracture in the dangerous Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Following the eruption, footage uploaded on Twitter by Spanish firefighters shows a wall of lava gently flowing across a village. Around it, smoke and flames grow, and emergency personnel can only stand by and watch.

“The force of nature against which we can do nothing,” the firefighter account wrote in a video caption, which was translated from Spanish.

"The force of nature against which we can do nothing," the firefighter account wrote in a video caption, which was translated from Spanish.

20 September 2021 — BOMBEROS GRANCANARIA (@BomberosGC)

More film from Spain’s Civil Guard shows smoke billowing in the distance shortly after the eruption on Sunday.

At the time, the Civil Guard indicated that a number of towns and neighborhoods were being cleared, and that between 5,000 and 10,000 people would have to be evacuated.

In addition, a Civil Guard officer was spotted loading a goat into a car to transfer it away from the eruption.

A wall of lava approaching on a property and spilling into a scorching swimming pool, according to drone footage released by Reuters.

According to CNN, no fatalities or injuries had been recorded as of Tuesday morning EDT.

According to the BBC, the volcano last erupted roughly 50 years ago.

Visit by the Royal Family

Meanwhile, the Spanish newspaper AS said that Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia would visit the damaged parts of La Palma on Thursday. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has postponed a trip to the United Nations in New York in order to focus on relief work.

The Copernicus Emergency Management Service, which analyzes satellite photos, issued a map of the lava flow on Twitter on Tuesday morning, stating that 166 structures had been destroyed. The lava had covered 103 hectares at that point, according to the service.

La Palma has two significant volcanic centers, with the Caldera de Taburiente dominating the northern section of the island.