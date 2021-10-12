After the Indonesia debacle, the UN’s deforestation scheme is being scrutinized.

The failure of a $1 billion pact to halt deforestation in Indonesia has highlighted the flaws in a UN-backed worldwide project, which opponents claim has been inefficient and has violated the rights of indigenous tribes.

According to the monitoring website Global Forest Watch, preserving trees is critical to attaining ambitious climate targets, with tropical rainforest loss accounting for around 8% of yearly carbon dioxide emissions.

“This is make or break for the global climate,” said Frances Seymour, a forestry expert at the World Resources Institute in the United States.

The UN-backed REDD+ program, which pays developing nations public and private cash to reduce deforestation and hence reduce emissions, has been a crucial instrument in the fight.

Hundreds of initiatives have sprouted up around the world as a result of the program during the last decade, with Norway, Germany, and the United Kingdom among the biggest donors.

Projects range from national-level initiatives backed by foreign governments to smaller, private initiatives that generate “carbon credits” that may be sold to companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

However, the plan has been marred by controversy, with environmentalists alleging that projects in Cambodia, Peru, and the Democratic Republic of Congo failed to integrate local populations and deliver on promised benefits, resulting in conflict in some cases.

Indonesia, which has the world’s third-largest tropical forest, pulled away from a $1 billion arrangement with Norway last month after receiving only a fraction of the money.

According to Global Forest Watch, despite a global economic slump, deforestation has accelerated in recent years, with loss of pristine rainforest up 12 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year.

REDD+, according to Joe Eisen, executive director of the Rainforest Foundation UK, is fundamentally flawed: “The structure is incorrect. It reduces trees to their carbon values rather than their inherent other values, such as the people and the environment.” “Forests are about so much more than the carbon they absorb.” The failure of Indonesia’s contract with Norway, which was reached in 2010 in an attempt to reduce the Asian nation’s chronic deforestation, has highlighted REDD+’s flaws, according to critics.

The agreement defined the steps Jakarta needed to take, including drafting a forest loss strategy and establishing a monitoring system, with the majority of the payment depending on deforestation reduction results.

According to a 2015 report by the Center for Global Development, however, reforms “moved more slowly than expected” and deforestation actually rose at first.

While statistics show that forest loss has slowed, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.