After the floods, the frontrunner for Merkel’s successor is on the defensive.

The disastrous floods in western Germany have exposed cracks in frontrunner Armin Laschet’s ambition to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, from criticism of his climate policy to a woefully ill-timed burst of laughter.

As the death toll from the flooding in Germany has increased to more than 170, Laschet’s response has reignited a long-running discussion about his suitability to succeed Merkel when she steps down after the election in September.

According to a recent study conducted by the Civey Institute for Spiegel magazine, only 26% of 5,000 respondents thought Laschet was a skilled crisis management.

Laschet, the state premier of Germany’s most populous state, North-Rhine Westphalia, had already come under fire for his cautious, u-turn-prone response to the pandemic.

And, with his own state among the hardest-hit areas by last week’s flood, he is also facing criticism for his bungled reaction to the tragedy.

According to Hans Vorlaender, a political scientist at Dresden’s Technical University, “Laschet took some time to find the correct tone” following the floods.

He called the photographs that surfaced last week a “communications disaster.”

While German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to flood victims in the foreground, the 60-year-old contender was seen on tape convulsing in laughter with local officials.

Laschet was widely chastised online and in the German media, while later apologising for his “error.”

“Does Merkel, who is known for her self-control, really trust this man, who has demonstrated no self-control, with her job?” asked the weekly Der Spiegel.

“This isn’t a joking thing! Laschet must be able to handle crises if he wants to be chancellor. Merkel would not have been affected in this way, according to the Berlin daily Der Tagesspiegel.

While the senior leader has always been commended for her strong nerves in the face of adversity, Vorlaender told AFP that Laschet has frequently exhibited “a lack of drive.”

“In general, politicians show what they are capable of in times of crisis,” he said, citing Merkel’s predecessor Gerhard Schroeder, who won re-election in 2002 after impressing voters with his hands-on reaction to floods.

Meanwhile, in a poll conducted this week for the Forsa institute, Laschet and Merkel’s CDU/CSU coalition polled at 28%, down two points from the previous week.

However, by Friday, a survey for German public broadcaster ARD had the conservatives up a point to 29%.

Laschet is the heavy favorite to win, with a lead of roughly ten points over the opposition Greens in second place. Brief News from Washington Newsday.