After the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, the meaning of comirnaty was explained.

After analyzing safety data from thousands of patients many months after their second dose, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completely authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The vaccine will now be marketed under the brand name Comirnaty, according to a press release issued by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday.

Despite the name change, the vaccine formulation has stayed the same, according to the two businesses.

The vaccine is licensed for use in people aged 16 and up under the brand name Comirnaty. The vaccine is still available for children aged 12 to 15, but only under the fast-track Emergency Use Authorization that has allowed the vaccine to be distributed in the United States thus far.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s brand name was developed in partnership with the Brand Institute, a medical product naming firm.

Scott Piergrossi, president of operations and communications at Brand Institute, discussed the thought process behind the name in a December 2020 interview with medical news outlet FiercePharma.

He explained that the “Co” part of the name relates to COVID immunity, while the “mRNA” part refers to the sort of vaccination Comirnaty is, and the “ty” ending makes the term sound like “community.”

Piergrossi remarked, “At the end of the day, identifying those word components and plugging into the community notion really executed wonderfully.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine is also known as tozinameran, a non-brand name.

The Brand Institute has helped name a number of COVID vaccines, including the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

According to the company’s website, it collaborated with Moderna to develop the brand name Spikevax for their COVID vaccine, and it also assisted in the development of the Vaxzevria name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

Acting FDA commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock stated in a statement on Monday that the FDA approval of Comirnaty constituted a “milestone” in the COVID pandemic.

“While millions of people have already received COVID-19 vaccinations successfully, we acknowledge that the FDA approval of a vaccine may now give some people more confidence to get vaccinated,” she said.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a Pfizer-BioNTech press release on Monday that he hoped the complete FDA approval for Comirnaty would “help enhance confidence in our vaccine” as cases and mortality rates rise. This is a condensed version of the information.