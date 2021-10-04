After the Draconids, the Orionid Meteor Shower 2021 will light up the sky.

The Orionid meteor shower will peak this month, shortly after the short-lived Draconids pass by.

The Orionids are a medium-intensity shower that can be rather active at times. According to the American Meteor Society, the meteor shower will be active in 2021 between September 26 and November 22, peaking on the night of October 20-21. (AMS).

Unfortunately, because the moon will be absolutely full on this night, the chances of witnessing Orionid meteors will be much reduced.

When spotted from a dark position, the Orionids generate 10-20 visible meteors per hour in a typical year. However, due to the brightness of the moon’s light, which will be visible for the whole of the night, fewer meteors will be visible at the shower’s peak this year.

Despite this, the Orionids will be visible throughout October, though activity will decrease as you get closer to the peak. Find a spot distant from city lights and other sources of light pollution for the greatest viewing experience. You only need your eyes and no special equipment.

Because meteors can be seen from everywhere in the sky, finding a site with plenty of open space is suggested. According to EarthSky, the greatest amount of Orionids are seen in the hours leading up to dawn.

Orionids are incredibly rapid, entering our atmosphere at rates of roughly 41 miles per second and leaving fine trains—glow-in-the-dark tracks of vaporized material.

Meteor showers are celestial occurrences in which a large number of meteors—also known as “shooting stars”—appear in the night sky, seemingly emanating from a single point called the radiant. This radiant is located in the constellation of Orion in the case of the Orionids.

When the Earth passes through streams of cosmic debris left behind by comets and a few asteroids in their orbits around the sun, these celestial phenomena occur. The famed Halley’s Comet, which is seen from Earth every 75-76 years, is the source of the debris that generates the Orionids.

When this debris enters the Earth’s atmosphere, it burns up quickly, resulting in the light streaks we see in the sky.

The Draconids, unlike the Orionids, which put up a good display for people all around the world, are best observed from the. This is a condensed version of the information.