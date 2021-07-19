After the deadly floods in Germany, the country’s warning system has been called into question.

As Germany mourns the deaths of more than 150 people in floods and begins a massive clean-up effort, questions are being raised about whether the country’s weather warning system failed to protect civilians.

Despite the fact that meteorologists predicted severe rain and flash floods for western Germany last week, many inhabitants reported they were taken off guard by fast rising waters that devastated roads, bridges, and homes.

Hannah Cloke, a professor of hydrology at Reading University, told German network ZDF, “We shouldn’t be mourning this many fatalities in 2021.”

She claimed that there were “breaks in the warning chain” along the way, and that messages to evacuate or stay in place on higher floors did not reach enough people.

Under Germany’s federal structure, the 16 regional states are responsible for coordinating flood response activities with the civil protection office and the fire department.

To warn citizens of impending danger or issue evacuation orders, many local governments use sirens, loudspeaker announcements, or radio and television bulletins.

Smartphone apps are also available to keep consumers informed about severe weather in their location.

The German newspaper Bild, on the other hand, slammed the “failure” to act quickly in the ravaged states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia.

“The sirens remained silent in many places, and only a few alerts were issued,” it stated, describing the ensuing fatal flooding as “a tragedy for civil protection, one of the state’s most important jobs.”

Gregor Degen, a baker in the Rhineland-Palatinate town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, where the flooded Ahr river caused the most damage, was one of many taken off guard late Wednesday evening.

“We’d heard forecast predictions of heavy rain and seen the occasional image of a flooded street in the area, but no one could have predicted anything like this,” he told AFP.

“I saw a little alarm, but it was too late by then,” he added, describing water surging to a height of 2.5 meters (eight feet) in his home. “There was nothing you could do,” says the narrator.

On Sunday, Rhineland-Palatinate state leader Malu Dreyer toured the wreckage in the neighbouring town of Schuld, insisting that residents had obeyed weather warnings and “had all activated their flood defense systems,” including sirens in some regions.

She did admit, though, that downed power lines and cell phone interruptions have made it difficult to reach everyone.

The head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, has called for a revamp of the early warning system.

"A lot of people had.