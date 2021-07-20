After the deadly European floods, Belgium holds a Day of Mourning.

On Tuesday, sirens will sound before streets in Belgium go silent as the country observes a day of mourning for the victims of the tragic floods that killed almost 200 people across Western Europe.

Heavy rains this week wreaked havoc on towns and villages across Europe, primarily in Germany and Belgium, in the biggest deluge in living memory.

At least 31 people were killed in Belgium alone, with dozens more still missing or unaccounted for, while 165 people were slain in Germany, with rescuers still searching the rubble for survivors.

The number of persons reported missing in Belgium has decreased in the last two days as phone contact has been restored and more people have been located.

The clean-up is still ongoing to assist the hardest-hit areas in recovering from the scenes of devastation, which included dozens of homes collapsing and cars heaped on top of one another.

Although the waters have receded since Friday, employees and volunteers face a monumental challenge in clearing debris and assisting local communities in rebuilding their lives.

Before rescue workers sound their sirens and a countrywide minute of quiet is performed at 12:00, Belgium’s King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will pay a visit to the devastated city of Verviers for an official ceremony of homage.

Buses, trams, and metro trains will come to a halt in Brussels, marking the occasion for the country’s athletes training for the Olympics in Japan.

On government buildings, the Belgian tricolor was already half-masted, as was the European Union’s star-spangled banner around the bloc’s headquarters in the city.

The day of sorrow comes ahead of Belgium’s national holiday on Wednesday, but the celebrations are expected to be somber given the country’s ongoing flood crisis.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was scheduled to visit with flood victims in Germany, who are still trying to come to grips with their losses.

The exact number of those missing is unknown, owing to shattered communication networks.

As the scope of the flood disaster became obvious, concerns in Germany grew over whether enough had been done to warn communities in advance.

On Monday, the German government committed to enhance the country’s fire-warning systems, admitting that the catastrophe had convinced officials that they “ought to do more and better.”

Many locals stated they were taken off guard by fast rising waters, despite the fact that meteorological services had predicted torrential rain and flash floods.

Climate change has risen to the top of the priority list as a result of the calamity. Brief News from Washington Newsday.