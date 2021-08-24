After ten years, Tim Cook’s Apple still has one more thing to offer.

Tim Cook has been dubbed a “genius who brought Apple to the next level” numerous times throughout his tenure as Apple CEO.

However, he was immediately likened to Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, and many analysts predicted that he would bring Apple’s business model to an end, at least as it had been done up to that time.

Since Cook took over in August 2011, Apple’s stock price has increased from $13.34 to $149.71, and its market size has risen from $349 billion to $2.5 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable corporation.

Tim Cook’s decade of extraordinary market value rise, on the other hand, hasn’t had the “one more thing” moment that Steve Jobs’ iPod, iPhone, or even iPad did.

It has been a decade of establishing the iPhone at the center of the business and at the heart of family life throughout the world, rather than developing new methods to get into people’s pockets or onto people’s wrists, during Cook’s tenure.

Apple still offers five products: a desktop computer, a laptop computer, a phone, a watch, and a plethora of software and accessories to keep you hooked on their technology.

Cook has invested in items that will strengthen the core products, rather than focusing on new products (such as Facebook’s investment in Instagram and Whatsapp). AuthenTec’s fingerprint sensors were purchased, Cue’s personal assistant was purchased, Anobit’s flash memory capacity was purchased, and Dialog Semiconductor’s chip development was purchased.

These aren’t new consumer products; they’re simply an attempt to keep Apple ahead… for the time being.

“I truly believe that 2020 will be our most innovative year ever… between phones, watches, iPads, and the M1 [computer chip],” Cook told a Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications student in February.

What he didn’t say was that the elephant in the room is no longer a secret, and that all it takes is a few minutes of web browsing to figure out what the new iPhone features will be.

The Apple Car, or something similar, is on the way, and Cook is hoping it will be his. This is a condensed version of the information.