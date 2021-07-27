After Space Taxi’s failure to reach the International Space Station in 2019, here’s how to watch the Boeing Starliner launch.

NASA will broadcast coverage of the Boeing Starliner space taxi’s second uncrewed flight test later this week.

On Friday, July 30, at 2:53 p.m. EDT, the Starliner capsule will launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA’s NASA TV livestream feed, which can be accessible on YouTube and on the space agency’s website, will broadcast the event.

On Tuesday, July 27th, at 1 p.m. EDT, NASA TV will broadcast a pre-launch news conference.

Boeing’s Starliner is a crew capsule designed to transport people and cargo to and from the International Space Station. CST-100 is another name for the capsule.

Starliner will be launched on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on Friday. It will reach its preliminary orbit about 31 minutes after launch, and it will dock with the ISS about 3 p.m. the next day. NASA TV will broadcast the launch and docking.

So yet, Boeing has only sent the capsule into orbit once, in December of this year.

The mission crew intended to deploy the capsule to the space station, however due to a timing error, the capsule did not reach the orbit required for an ISS rendezvous and returned to Earth without accomplishing its primary goal.

The Starliner capsule will try to connect with the space station again for this second attempt, designated OFT-2, while carrying more than 400 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies.

It will then return to Earth with even more cargo, including nitrogen tanks for the ISS crew’s breathing.

The OFT-2 mission, according to ULA, is the “final important step” before Starliner can begin transporting astronauts to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Starliner is a space capsule that can transport up to seven humans to low-Earth orbit at once, albeit it will only carry four passengers and some cargo for ISS service missions.

It has a height of 16.5 feet (ft) and a diameter of 15 feet (ft) when both the crew and service compartments are included.

With a six-month turnaround time between launches, each capsule can be utilized up to ten times. They are intended for a land-based touchdown rather than a water landing on Earth.