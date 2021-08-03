After saving a child from a bee attack in Arizona, a man died.

In Arizona, a 29-year-old man died while attempting to defend a toddler from a massive swarm of bees.

On Thursday, July 29, David Santiago, a landscaper in Marana, Pima County, was stung hundreds of times while assisting a youngster to safety.

Santiago was able to get the child into his work truck, but he was unable to get into the vehicle himself and died as a result of his injuries.

It’s also thought that the child was stung hundreds of times.

The swarm assaulted at least six persons, including three firefighters, near the intersection of Moore Road and Thomas Arron Drive in Marana at around noon local time on Thursday, July 29.

According to Northwest Fire District, three members of the public, including Santiago and the child whose life he helped save, were stung hundreds of times and required medical attention.

One firefighter required medical assistance after being stung around 60 times.

After the event, Northwest Fire District tweeted, “We can confirm one fatality, an adult male.” “A big open hive, weighing over 100 pounds, was discovered close in a tree.”

The bee’s species was not discovered. Northwest Fire District has been contacted by this website for more information.

The colony has been removed, and “bee handlers have exterminated the majority of the bees,” according to the Marana Police Department.

It warned residents in the area to stay vigilant since there were “some lingering bees” in the area.

In a similar occurrence last month in Bexar County, Texas, a 73-year-old man died while mowing the grass after being stung by a swarm of bees.

During the July 12 attack, the man, whose name has not been revealed, is estimated to have been stung around 300 times.

On July 24, a former Los Angeles police officer was stung more than 40 times during a bee attack in Diamond Bar, California. In the incident, two of his pet pets died.

In April, a 70-year-old man died in Stephens County, Texas, after being stung hundreds of times by bees.

