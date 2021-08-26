After reversing its decision to ban adult content, OnlyFans has received backlash.

OnlyFans has backed down from intentions to ban “sexually explicit content” on the membership service, following a barrage of criticism from the sex industry.

Some adult content creators, though, believe that “damage has already been done” to their trust in the corporation.

On Wednesday, August 25, the pay-to-view service announced on Twitter that it was abandoning plans to outlaw pornography, which had been in the works since: “Thank you to everyone who took the time to speak up.

“We have obtained the assurances required to support our diverse creative community, and we have postponed the policy change scheduled for October 1st.

“OnlyFans is about inclusivity, and we’ll keep providing a space for all creators.”

The proposed ban was first announced on August 19, with the firm stating that it was being implemented to “comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.”

OnlyFans had been under increased scrutiny from payment processors, notably Mastercard, which had tightened its rules for individuals selling pornographic content. Conservative anti-pornography groups advocated for this under the pretense of combating sex trafficking and exploitation.

But, as one OnlyFans creator, known on Twitter as @FrankieAndLucyX, put it, the website’s U-turn is a little late. You’ve proven that you’re not only untrustworthy, but also prepared to put millions of people out of work and place them in potentially dangerous situations for money you didn’t even tell us about.

“Plus, I’m not f**king around with my fans who have already moved. “The damage has already been done.”

“Just wanted to double check, we’re all still leaving @OnlyFans anyhow, right?” porn star Ryan Driller, known on the app as @ryandriller, tweeted. It’s self-evident that they don’t give a flying thing about us. They were prepared to abandon everyone on a dime, and they haven’t stated they won’t do so again.”

Sp00kyWitchMom, an adult content creator who has switched over to Fansly and Pocketstars, addressed the firm, "Do you honestly think this will bring everyone?"