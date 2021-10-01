After returning from the International Space Station and landing off the coast of Florida, a sonic boom can be heard.

After a SpaceX Cargo Dragon 2 spacecraft successfully splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida late Thursday night, a huge “sonic boom” was heard in certain parts of the state.

SpaceX’s 23rd commercial cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station ended with the return of the Cargo Dragon capsule (ISS).

After a month in orbit above the Earth, the spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station on Thursday.

CRS-23, NASA’s 23rd resupply mission, launched on August 29 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

To the International Space Station, the mission transported crew supplies, scientific experiments, spacewalk equipment, and vehicle hardware. It’s also returned certain scientific experiments to Earth, where they’ll be examined by researchers on the ground.

SpaceX announced in a Tweet shortly after announcing the successful splashdown, “Once Dragon has been rescued by SpaceX’s recovery team, the essential science aboard the spacecraft will be delivered via helicopter to @NASAKennedy and provided to researchers.”

Local residents in certain regions of Florida’s east coast reported hearing a tremendous boom as the Cargo Dragon capsule plummeted to Earth.

WOW!! On our way back from St Augustine, I was able to capture @SpaceX Dragon’s re-entry. At first, I had no idea what it was! @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/bqSZo83CTO pic.twitter.com/h3Dc8aG6u4 https://t.co/bqSZo83CTO

1 October 2021 — Dani Bozzini (@DaniANjax)

Breaking News Jax, based in Jacksonville, said it received reports of a loud boom from people all around the Jacksonville area, all the way down to St. Augustine, on Thursday night. As a result, some people reported that their homes shook.

A huge boom was also observed by viewers of News4Jax in Jacksonville, which caused dishes and windows to rattle in some spots.

The sound was most likely a sonic boom created by the spacecraft, according to the news outlet.

A sonic boom is a thunder-like noise heard on the ground when an aircraft or spacecraft flies faster than the speed of sound, according to NASA.

Some folks were even able to film the SpaceX Cargo Dragon as it plummeted towards the sea.

Dani Bozzini of Action News Jax was one of many who noticed the spacecraft.