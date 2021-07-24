After record rains kill 33 people in China, the city picks through the debris.

Piles of automobiles were strewn across a central Chinese city Thursday as stunned residents combed through the wreckage of a historic flood that killed at least 33 people, with more heavy rain threatening the region.

According to weather forecasters, an unusual rainstorm dumped a year’s worth of rain on Zhengzhou in just three hours, rapidly flooding drains and unleashing rivers of muddy, whirling water through streets, road tunnels, and the subway system.

Authorities said the flood has impacted hundreds of thousands of people in the surrounding area, as farmland has been flooded and road and rail links have been damaged.

During Tuesday’s rush hour in worst-affected Zhengzhou, horrifying photographs of the terror within the subway system were broadcast in real time via social media, showing water rising from commuters’ ankles to their necks.

Before rescuers were able to cut survivors free from carriages, at least a dozen people died.

Residents braced for another day of terrible weather as the flood receded, with heaps of automobiles serving as a testament to its lethal might. They moved vehicles to higher ground and tried to design routes out of the ravaged city, where communications and power were still sparse.

Trucks pulled muddy water from the city’s underground tunnels as business owners calculated the cost of the storm and meteorologists issued’red’ rain alerts, warning of the potential of more landslides and flooding in the area.

“I am waiting for power to be restored, but I believe it will take many days,” Chen, the owner of a local cuisine and pork sandwich shop, told AFP.

“How about my losses? They’re fine, especially in comparison to what happened in the tunnel there,” he added, pointing to the tunnel where floodwaters trapped multiple automobiles on Tuesday, perhaps trapping motorists inside.

Questions arose about how China’s sprawling cities could be better prepared for extreme weather events like Tuesday’s storm, which experts warn are becoming more frequent and intense as a result of climate change.

After some places received over 100mm of rain, Anyang city, a short drive north of Zhengzhou, issued a red alert on Thursday, ordering schools to close and most workers to stay at home.

The causes of Tuesday’s record rains were probed by weather experts.

The rains were favored by a combination of Henan’s geography and Typhoon In-Fa, according to Chen Tao, chief forecaster of the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Despite the fact that the typhoon has not yet made landfall in China, winds have caused “a considerable volume of water vapour from above.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.