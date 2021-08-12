After record heat, Italy’s firefighters are battling 500 blazes.

Firefighters in Italy said Thursday that they had battled more than 500 fires overnight, as another death was confirmed, bringing the total number of people killed by wildfires in Italy to four in the last week.

On Wednesday, an anticyclone called Lucifer swept across Italy, sending temperatures soaring and setting a new European record of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Sicily.

This summer has seen violent heatwaves and wildfires across southern Europe, with deaths reported in Greece and Turkey, while experts warn that climate change may increase the intensity and frequency of such extreme weather events.

The scorching weather is expected to last for several days in Italy, increasing the risk of fires, which have already ravaged much of the country’s south in recent weeks, particularly in Sicily and Calabria.

On Wednesday, the burnt body of a 79-year-old man was discovered in the Reggio Calabria area, while another man, aged 77, perished in the same location after attempting to save his herd from the flames, according to news reports.

A 53-year-old woman and her 35-year-old nephew, both from Reggio Calabria, perished last Friday while attempting to rescue the family olive grove.

On Thursday morning, the fire service reported 528 operations in the previous 12 hours, 230 of which were in Sicily, “where the situation is currently under control,” notably in the Madonie mountain range near Palermo.

As a result of the flames, regional authorities in Sicily have declared a state of emergency, and 50 volunteer firefighting teams from throughout Italy have flown in to assist in the fight.

Calabria’s fire service received 100 calls for service overnight, with particularly tough blazes in Reggio Calabria, Catanzaro, and Cosenza.

An anticyclone is a high-pressure region that produces dry, hot weather in the summer.

Across the Mediterranean, fires have also ravaged Algeria, prompting the North African country to declare three days of mourning on Thursday after the death toll reached 69.

According to a draft UN study seen exclusively by AFP, the Mediterranean has been designated as a “climate change hotspot,” with rising temperatures and aridity prolonging fire seasons and potentially doubling the area burned.