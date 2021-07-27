After Nobel Laureate and Physicist Steven Weinberg passed away at the age of 88, he left behind a collection of quotes.

Steven Weinberg, a Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist who helped develop ideas about the fundamental forces of the cosmos, died on Friday at the age of 88.

Weinberg was born in New York City in 1933 and began exploring science as a hobby as a teenager, pushed on by his father’s encouragement.

Before earning his doctorate at Princeton, he studied at Cornell and subsequently at the University of Copenhagen. He later became a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, and the University of Texas at Austin, where he taught until his death in 1982.

Weinberg died in the ICU of a nearby hospital late Friday evening, according to William Rory Coker, a professor in the physics department at the University of Texas at Austin.

“Almost all of his colleagues, including myself, thought he was the best living theoretical physicist,” Coker added.

Prof. Steven Weinberg, a beloved member of the UT physics department, has passed away. He died late last night in the ICU of a local hospital. Almost all of his colleagues, including myself, thought he was the best living theoretical physicist. pic.twitter.com/6ymjyDQGxz

July 24, 2021 — William Rory Coker (@CokerRory)

The four forces of the cosmos were the subject of Weinberg’s Nobel Prize-winning work: gravity, electromagnetism, the strong force, and the weak force. He has been working on a hypothesis that unifies electromagnetism and the weak force since the 1970s.

“The passing of Steven Weinberg is a loss for The University of Texas and for society,” Jay Hartzell, president of The University of Texas at Austin, said in a statement. Professor Weinberg helped millions of people understand the mysteries of the cosmos, enriching humanity’s understanding of nature and our interaction with it.

“He made a huge difference in our understanding, from his pupils to scientific fans, astrophysicists to public decision-makers. In a nutshell, he altered the course of history.”

He was also known for his ability to explain hard scientific concepts in a straightforward manner, as evidenced by his 1977 book The First Three Minutes, which describes how the cosmos looked just minutes after the Big Bang.

Here are some of Weinberg’s quotes on science, mankind, and other topics. This is a condensed version of the information.