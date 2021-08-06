After multiple delays, the launch of the Boeing Starliner is explained.

The launch of Boeing’s Starliner space taxi capsule was postponed on Thursday, and the rocket was returned to its hangar as engineers investigated a problem with the spacecraft’s valves.

The mission of the Starliner has now been postponed twice since its planned launch date of July 30, and NASA has yet to indicate when the spacecraft will be brought out to the launchpad again.

The Starliner is a space capsule built by Boeing for the transportation of personnel to and from the International Space Station (ISS) and into low-Earth orbit.

Its planned mission, codenamed OFT-2, will be the capsule’s second orbital flight test. It would have happened already if everything had gone according to plan.

However, the trip was first postponed due to an incident inside the ISS last week, in which a new Russian research module dubbed Nauka accidently ignited its thrusters, tilting the entire space station.

The postponing of OFT-2, according to NASA, will give the ISS team time to make sure the station is ready for the capsule’s arrival.

The following launch date was set for August 3rd. However, just hours before the launch, Boeing engineers identified a problem with the spacecraft’s propulsion system valves and announced that the launch would have to be postponed, possibly to August 4.

Engineers from NASA and Boeing collaborated to resolve the valve issue, which resulted in them being in unusual situations.

NASA eventually confirmed that the August 4 launch would not take place, and Starliner and the Atlas V rocket it is affixed to had been brought back into their hangar for additional study. A new release date has yet to be announced.

Following the August 3 launch delay, John Vollmer, program manager for Boeing’s commercial crew, issued a statement expressing his disappointment with the situation.

“Human spaceflight is a complicated, precise, and demanding undertaking, and Boeing and NASA teams will take the time necessary to ensure the spacecraft’s safety and integrity, as well as the attainment of our mission objectives,” he added.

Starliner was only launched once previously, in a 2019 unmanned mission called as OFT-1, during which it reached orbit. This is a condensed version of the information.