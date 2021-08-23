After making landfall in the northeastern United States, a rare tropical storm has been downgraded.

Tropical Storm Warning After crashing into Rhode Island on the US east coast late Sunday, Henri was reduced to a tropical depression, knocking out electricity to thousands of people, uprooting trees, and dumping record rainfall.

The storm made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, at 12:15 PM (1615 GMT), according to the National Weather Service. On Sunday, Henri was downgraded from a Category 1 Hurricane to a Category 2 Hurricane.

However, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported in a 5:00 a.m. (0900 GMT) advisory that Henri was “nearly stationary” and that winds had decreased to 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour) – far less than the expected gusts of 75 mph – with “little change in strength” forecast.

Henri is a rare tropical storm to hit America’s northeastern coast, and it arrives as the ocean’s surface layer heats as a result of climate change.

Scientists warn that as the world warms, cyclones will get more powerful and transport more water, posing a greater hazard to coastal towns around the world.

Millions of people in New England and Long Island, New York, were warned to expect strong gusts, power outages, and storm surges of up to five feet.

Governor Dan McKee of Rhode Island said there was “severe flooding” in certain regions. There were no reports of casualties right away.

The National Hurricane Center had dropped all surge warnings by mid-afternoon, and early accounts from locals indicated that the storm was not as terrible as forecasters had predicted, though fallen trees damaged homes in Groton, Connecticut.

“We got lucky,” James Kiker of Newport, Rhode Island, told AFP, adding that his region had just “minor damage,” including a few broken limbs.

Residents on Long Island, which is home to the posh Hamptons communities where wealthy New Yorkers vacation in the summer, expressed satisfaction that the storm had passed them by.

Amy Pedatella, a 46-year-old property manager who spent Saturday protecting oceanfront homes in the Hamptons, told AFP: “I will continue to keep cautious since there is still plenty of wind, rain, and swelling seas ahead of us, but I am breathing a little easier.”

Flash floods wreaked havoc in Newark, New Jersey, with emergency personnel rescuing 86 individuals, including 16 children, from submerged automobiles.

Volunteer firefighters plunged over waist-deep water to help evacuate families in Helmetta, 30 miles south, as waterlines rose perilously near to their homes.

According to the, 79,000 individuals in Rhode Island lost power, while another 33,000 in Connecticut were without power. Brief News from Washington Newsday.