After John McAfee’s death in prison, the allegations of crypto fraud against him are explained.

The death in prison of John McAfee, a computer virus tech entrepreneur, has rekindled interest in his life and his involvement in bitcoin fraud.

On June 23, McAfee was discovered dead in a Barcelona prison cell. He was 75 years old at the time.

His death came just hours after a Spanish court decided to extradite McAfee to the United States, where he was expected to face tax evasion charges.

In October 2020, McAfee was apprehended in Spain while attempting to board an aircraft from Barcelona to Istanbul.

McAfee was accused of making over $23 million by pushing at least seven initial coin offerings, or ICOs, for which he was compensated, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) complaint filed on October 5, 2020.

An initial coin offering (ICO) is a type of fundraising campaign used by cryptocurrency developers to raise funds for new currencies. It’s a type of initial public offering (IPO) that’s popular in the stock market.

They operate by requesting that users pay money to the creators in exchange for a portion of the new coin that they are developing.

McAfee is accused of making ICO recommendations that are “materially false and misleading” for a variety of reasons, including failing to disclose that he was paid to promote the ICOs and fraudulently claiming to be an investor while endorsing them, according to the SEC complaint.

According to the SEC, McAfee was compensated in bitcoin and ether for his part in promoting the ICOs, as well as receiving about $11.5 million in promoted tokens. The complaint also accused Jimmy Gale Watson, whom it characterized as McAfee’s “bodyguard,” and said that Watson helped McAfee with the schemes.

Sections 17(a) and (b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as well as Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, were violated by McAfee’s activities. According to the SEC, the defendants should forfeit their gains and pay additional fines.

Audrey Strauss, the attorney for the Southern District of New York, later said in a press release: “McAfee, Watson, and other members of McAfee’s cryptocurrency team allegedly raked in more than $13 million from investors they victimized with their fraudulent schemes. Investors should be wary of social media endorsements of investment opportunities.”

Separately, McAfee was also indicted by U.S. officials on June 15,. This is a brief summary.