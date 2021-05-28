After Ingenuity’s’stressful’ 6th flight, NASA and China’s Mars Rover Milestones are compared.

On Thursday, NASA revealed the sixth flight of its Ingenuity helicopter on Mars, marking the Perseverance rover’s 91st day on the red planet.

The helicopter faced a mid-air problem that led it to tilt back and forth, pushing Ingenuity to its functioning limitations.

The helicopter was able to land safely because engineers incorporated a safety feature known as a stability margin that kept it from losing control even in the event of in-flight mistakes, according to NASA.

Simply keep flying. # The 6th flight of the MarsHelicopter has been completed. Despite unexpected motion caused by an image processing glitch, Ingenuity powered through the final 65 meters of its 215-meter voyage, landed safely, and is ready to take to the skies once more. https://t.co/533hn7qixk pic.twitter.com/IHkkjXaHDd the chief pilot explains

May 27, 2021 — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL)

“While we did not purposely design such a strenuous mission, NASA now has flight data exploring the outer ends of the helicopter’s performance envelope,” Hvard Grip, Ingenuity’s chief pilot at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, wrote after the flight. That information will be thoroughly evaluated in the coming months, adding to our expertise of how to fly helicopters on Mars.”

As the rover and its helicopter companion approach 100 days on Mars, the flight was the most recent step in Perseverance’s mission.

It follows China’s successful landing of its own rover, named Zhurong, on Mars on May 14.

Here’s a rundown of some of the missions’ major achievements so far.

Zhurong Zhurong Zhurong Zhurong Z The landing was a first for the country.

The arrival of Zhurong, which was part of the larger Tianwen-1 mission, was a watershed moment for China and space travel in general.

It marked China’s first ever attempt at landing a probe on Mars, and made China the second country ever, after the U.S., to land and operate a rover on Mars for an extended time.

It is also the first mission to Mars to include an orbiter, lander, and rover.

The initial movement

Zhurong successfully drove on the surface of Mars less than a week after landing.

The rover’s wheels touched Martian sand on May 21 at around 10:40 p.m. EDT, China’s CNSA space agency said. Up until that point, the rover had been sitting on its landing platform.

