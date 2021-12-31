After hundreds of homes were destroyed by wildfires, Colorado will see heavy snowfall.

On Friday, a severe storm system carrying heavy precipitation blew into Colorado, a day after horrific wildfires fanned by hurricane-force winds destroyed hundreds of homes and caused tens of thousands to abandon their homes.

According to the US National Weather Service, up to a foot of snow is anticipated in some sections of the state, in a blizzard that could assist put out the flames but could also create new “life-threatening” traffic issues in other locations.

The NWS office in Boulder tweeted early Friday, “It will be very frigid as we ring in the new year tonight,” adding, “Snow will be falling across the majority of the area at midnight.”

Officials reported at least 33,000 people were forced to seek refuge in the towns of Superior and Louisville on Thursday as flames tore across areas parched by a prolonged drought. Authorities believe that around 600 homes were destroyed.

“It’s a complete disaster… Houses were really exploding in front of our eyes “Clint Folsom, the mayor of Superior, said CNN on Friday.

However, the arrival of milder weather and, at least temporarily, softer winds early Friday delayed the most damaging wildfire, allowing local authorities to lift evacuation orders outside of Boulder County, according to the Denver Post.

Wind gusts started fires in multiple locations across Superior early Friday, leaving burned homes adjacent to intact homes still decked with Christmas lights.

In predominantly suburban Boulder County northwest of Denver, at least 1,600 acres (650 hectares) had burnt.

In Superior, where a mandatory evacuation order remained in effect early Friday, the fire destroyed a hotel, shopping center, and apartment complex.

“Approximately 370 homes in the Sagamore development have been lost, according to our information. In Old Town Superior, there’s a chance that 210 homes will be gone “At a press conference on Thursday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle stated.

At least six individuals were sent to the hospital with injuries, according to Colorado media outlets, though there were no early reports of deaths.

Patti Holtz detailed the trauma of fleeing her Boulder County home on Thursday.

“There are embers all over the place. So, with the wind, it makes me quite concerned that it will continue to spread to neighboring houses “she stated

“It’s simply that you can’t see anything. It’s as though it’s the dead of night.” The fast-moving fires are reported to have started when gusty winds toppled electricity wires.

Winds gusting to over 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour) were reported in several areas, spreading the flames.