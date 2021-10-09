After hours-long outages, Facebook and Instagram are down for the second time in a week.

This week, Facebook’s problems have persisted, with users across Twitter reporting instances of the site being unavailable. Users are saying that Facebook-owned apps Instagram and WhatsApp are now unavailable.

According to Alex Heath, a reporter for the digital publication The Verge, Facebook informed him that some users were experiencing problems accessing its apps and services. He went on to say that the corporation was striving to bring its services back online.

“We’re aware that some individuals are having problems accessing our applications and products,” Facebook says.

“We’re working hard to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and we regret for any inconvenience.”

For the company, it’s been a crazy week— Alex Heath (@alexeheath) is a Twitter user. 8th of October, 2021 This is the second time this week that the company’s three main apps have been down. Facebook was also the subject of inquiry earlier this week after whistleblower Frances Haugen said that the corporation hurts children’s mental health and encourages political splits.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, retorted to these assertions, saying, “The idea that profit comes before safety and well-being is at the heart of these accusations. That is simply not the case.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.