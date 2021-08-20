After hearing his “favorite song” being played in a viral video, a dog goes insane.

On social media, a video of a dog reacting to a music played by an Amazon Alexa gadget has gone viral.

Since being published three days ago by the TikTok account Go Fetch, which specialized in dog-related material, the video has been viewed over 2.9 million times and received over 408,000 likes.

A border collie named Forrest can be seen going nuts after an Alexa gadget plays its “favorite song” in the video, which was taken by Tina Preston.

Preston can be heard asking, “Alexa, play ‘Who Let the Dogs Out.'” The video was shot in Preston’s kitchen, and she can be heard saying, “Alexa, play ‘Who Let the Dogs Out.'”

The song, sung by the Baha Men, was published in 2000 and went on to become an unexpected international hit, charting in the US Top 40.

Forrest can be seen picking up a soft dog toy after Preston makes the request, then standing and peering at the device, as if expecting something to happen.

The dog becomes ecstatic as soon as the music begins to play, jumping on the counter where the Alexa device is kept while writhing around the room with the toy in its mouth.

Megan Adonis, one of the commentators, wrote, “He is living his greatest life.”

Chris Peterson, another TikTok user, stated, “He was like no way this is my jam!!!”

Another commenter on the video, Curious Cat, commented, “Love how he patiently waited for his jam then it was on!”

Preston claimed the dog runs near Alexa to see what song her owner requests anytime she makes a request in a comment below the original video, which was shared on Forrest’s own TikTok account in March.

She said, “We also have a Forrest play list.”

Many people believe that responding to music is a human-only trait, although there is evidence to suggest that this is not the case.

Dogs and other animals appear to respond emotionally to humans, according to studies.