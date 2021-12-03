After finding a forever home, an emaciated dog abandoned last Christmas looked ‘totally different.’

After being re-homed, an emaciated dog who was abandoned only days before Christmas last year has seen a remarkable improvement in her physical and mental health, and now appears to be a “completely different animal,” according to her new family.

Molly-Moo, a 10-year-old German shepherd-mastiff cross, was discovered in a “pitiful state” on the streets of Birmingham, England’s West Midlands, on December 20, 2020, according to a statement from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a U.K.-based animal welfare charity (RSPCA.)

The dog was apprehended by police and given to the RSPCA, which rescues and rehabilitates animals while simultaneously advocating for better animal protection regulations.

Inspector Stephen Lee of the RSPCA said in a statement, “Poor Molly-

Moo was in such a bad mood and appeared to be depressed; when you looked into her eyes, she appeared broken, as if she’d given up hope. It was a disaster.” “Molly was walking along a busy, dangerous road, and I assume she was abandoned there like garbage,” he explained. “She was severely malnourished, with protruding bones and an untreated skin disease.” Officers were able to track down the dog’s original owners thanks to her microchip. However, when the RSPCA contacted them, they confessed that the dog had been taken from their garden six years before and that they were unable to reclaim her.

The dog was sent to the RSPCA’s Birmingham Animal Hospital, where veterinarians started treating her skin issue and put her on a special diet to help her gain weight.

Molly-Moo ended up spending six months in the hospital before staff decided she was well enough to be matched with a new owner.

John Bebbington, a 55-year-old fabricator welder from Leicester, and his family noticed an adoption advertisement shortly after it was posted online.

A Heartbreaking Tale

"We lost our Staffie after 13 years together and weren't really seeking for another dog," Bebbington said in a statement. "But one day, we came across Molly-photo Moo's online and we were all charmed." "She had such a sad expression on her face, and her story was heartbreaking." "I'm pleased she can't speak because I couldn't bear hearing about what she's been through." Our prior dog enjoyed 13 years of bliss, and we thought we could do the same.