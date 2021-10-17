After filming their first film in space, Russians return to Earth.

After spending 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) filming scenes for the first movie in space, a Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth on Sunday.

According to footage broadcast live by Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, Yulia Peresild, 37, and Klim Shipenko, 38, landed as planned in Kazakhstan’s steppe at 0436 GMT.

Shipenko waved his hand to cameras as he exited the capsule, distraught but smiling, before being hauled away by medical personnel for an assessment.

Peresild, who was chosen from 3,000 candidates for the leading role in the film, emerged from the capsule to cheers and a bouquet of flowers.

The actress described her departure from the International Space Station as “sad.”

“It seemed like 12 days was a long time, but I didn’t want to leave when it was all done,” she told Russian television.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who had been on the space station for the previous six months, transported the team down to Earth.

The filmmakers had taken off from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan earlier this month to film scenes for “The Challenge” aboard the International Space Station with experienced cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

If the project stays on schedule, the Russian team will surpass a Hollywood initiative announced last year by Tom Cruise of “Mission Impossible” fame, NASA, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The narrative of the Russian film, which has been kept mostly under wraps along with its budget, revolves around a physician who is sent to the International Space Station to save a cosmonaut.

Shkaplerov, 49, is claimed to appear in the video with two Russian cosmonauts who were already aboard the ISS.

There were a few minor snags throughout the expedition.

Shkaplerov had to switch to manual control when the film team docked at the ISS earlier this month.

And, according to a NASA spokeswoman, when Russian flight controllers conducted a test on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft on Friday, the ship’s thruster suddenly fired, destabilizing the ISS for 30 minutes.

According to Konstantin Ernst, the leader of the Kremlin-friendly Channel One TV network and a co-producer of “The Challenge,” the team’s landing, which was captured by a film crew, will also be featured in the film.

The mission will add to Russia’s extensive record of firsts in the space sector.

The Soviets launched the first satellite, Sputnik, and launched the first animal, a dog named Laika, into space, as well as the first man, Yuri Gagarin.