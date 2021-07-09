After fighting over territory with a rival, a leopard breaks into the school canteen.

On Wednesday, a leopard was rescued after bursting into a school canteen in Maharashtra, a western Indian state.

According to Indian organization Wildlife SOS, the large cat—an adult male estimated to be 7 to 8 years old—entered through the kitchen window of the local government school in the village of Takali Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar district.

Schools in Maharashtra are now closed owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, but maintenance workers were on the job on Wednesday.

The leopard was discovered in the canteen as school personnel were cleaning the premises. They promptly sealed the canteen’s doors and windows from the outside after spotting the cat.

The event was promptly reported to the Maharashtra Forest Department and Wildlife SOS, an Indian non-profit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals in distress.

Officials from the Forest Service and a nonprofit team came on the scene shortly after, armed with safety nets, a trap cage, and protective clothing in order to safely rescue the big cat.

Before analyzing the situation, the rescue team made sure that all access and exit points were secured. The huge cat appeared anxious at this moment, frantically scrambling from one end of the canteen to the other in an attempt to flee.

Officials then drilled a hole in the canteen’s steel kitchen door to install a camera and torchlight, allowing them to get a clear look of the enormous cat.

After the crew confirmed the leopard’s location, Nikhil Bangar, a veterinary doctor from Wildlife SOS, shot the leopard with a tranquillizer dart to immobilize it.

Bangar claimed in a press release that the leopard has scratch marks and wounds on its head, ear, neck, chest, and tail. “His injuries indicate that he was involved in a territorial struggle with another man and had raced into the school to seek refuge.”

After immobilizing the leopard, the team placed him in a trap cage and transported him to the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar, Maharashtra, where he underwent medical treatment.

There are, according to experts. This is a condensed version of the information.