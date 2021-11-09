After falling into the Florida Channel, a kayaker caught flesh-eating bacteria.

Former Atlanta Hawks president Bob Williams claims he was infected with a flesh-eating bacterium after falling into a Florida waterway.

In February, the 68-year-old was killed when he fell from a kayak into the Garrison Channel near the Tampa Convention Center.

He claimed he couldn’t get back into the boat or onto neighboring docks because he couldn’t climb back in. Instead, he swam to find a different way out of the water.

He eventually got out by climbing onto a floating dock, which he only did with the help of others. However, he sliced his feet on barnacles and oysters in the process.

He claims to have contracted necrotizing fasciitis from these wounds, a serious and potentially fatal condition caused by the bacteria vibrio vulnificus, which may be found in seawater, brackish water, and shellfish.

It causes sepsis, shock, multiple organ failure, and even severe scarring by rapidly destroying the tissue surrounding the infection.

According to the CDC, 20 percent of patients infected with vibrio vulnificus die within a day or two of becoming ill, and many others require critical care or limb amputations.

Williams has filed a lawsuit claiming that he fell into the water due to a malfunctioning seat on the kayak he had leased.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, he told a rental company employee about his concerns regarding the kayak seat, and the staffer “fiddled” with it before sending Williams out on the water.

According to the lawsuit, the seat then disintegrated, causing Williams to fall overboard.

He tried unsuccessfully to secure a refund after crawling out of the water before going to his beachfront house nearby.

The following day, he developed flu-like symptoms and was sent to Tampa General Hospital, where he was diagnosed with septic shock.

He eventually had surgery to remove the bacteria from his feet, and he claims that the experience has left him with chronic disabilities.

A woman died in June 2019 after contracting necrotizing fasciitis from a tiny cut on her lower leg she sustained on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

A 68-year-old man died the next month. This is a condensed version of the information.