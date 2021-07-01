After Elon Musk tweeted, “Release the Doge,” Dogecoin and Baby Doge Coin prices skyrocketed.

Trading volume for Dogecoin increased on Thursday morning after Elon Musk promoted the cryptocurrency on his Twitter account for the second time.

At 4:43 a.m. EDT, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted, “Release the Doge!” at the same moment the token was seeing a minor price surge.

It’s unclear whether Musk’s post was a reaction to the surge or whether it was the cause.

Let the Doge go! pic.twitter.com/9bXCWQLIhu

1 July 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Musk then responded with a tweet in which he continuously wrote “Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Doge Puppy

1 July 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Following that, the value of a cryptocurrency token called Baby Doge Coin skyrocketed, and its trading volume nearly doubled in an hour.

Dogecoin was worth roughly $0.239 before Musk’s first tweet, according to CoinMarketCap data, and hit $0.257 about an hour later.

Despite this, as of 6:30 a.m. EDT, the meme-based cryptocurrency was down more than 1% on the day. The trading volume remained high.

Because the price of Baby Doge Coin is too little to be tracked by CoinMarketCap, it’s unable to give an exact figure on how much it grown in value. Before Musk’s second tweet, it was worth less than $0.0000000010, and it was worth roughly 20% more afterward.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.