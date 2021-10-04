After Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his dog, the Floki Inu cryptocurrency skyrocketed.

The price of Elon Musk’s Floki Inu cryptocurrency token suddenly increased on Sunday night after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO tweeted a photo of his puppy with the same name.

Before its brief blip, Floki Inu, which was inspired by Musk’s Shiba Inu dog Floki, was priced at roughly $0.000063, but briefly reached a high of around $0.000075, according to CoinMarketCap statistics.

Floki Inu, on the other hand, was unable to maintain its growth. The coin had slid back to its prior value less than an hour after the near-vertical price spike, and then continued to sink.

The token was worth roughly $0.000052 at 5:00 a.m. EDT on Monday morning, down 16.4 percent in the previous 24 hours.

Musk appeared to share a photo of Floki sitting in the front trunk, or “frunk,” of a Tesla car just minutes before the 10-minute price jump. “Floki Frunkpuppy,” he captioned the photo.

The price of cryptocurrency is often erratic. They frequently change dramatically in a short amount of time. The hazards and perils of trading them have previously been discussed on this website by experts.

On the cryptocurrency market, tokens like Floki Inu have recently become more popular. They’re sometimes referred to as meme coins and include a dog-themed mascot or emblem.

Spinoffs and spinoffs of spinoffs abound on the market. These dog-themed tokens and their sequels include Shiba Inu, Baby Shiba Inu, and Baby Floki.

The phenomena may be traced back to Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency token that was launched as a joke in 2013 and went on to become a widespread success. With a market cap of $28 billion, Dogecoin was worth roughly $0.21 on Monday morning. At the time, Floki Inu’s market capitalization was around $494 million.

Musk does not appear to have inspired interest in the Floki Inu token for the first time on Sunday night, inadvertently or not.

Musk uploaded a photo of Floki sleeping on a carpet on September 12 with the caption “Floki has arrived.”

According to CoinMarketCap data, Floki Inu had a significant surge in price that lasted until September 16, before falling and climbing again for the rest of the month.

Shortly after Elon Musk, the Floki token was introduced in the summer of this year. This is a condensed version of the information.