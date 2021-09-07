After earlier this year’s frosts, French wine output is expected to fall.

After unseasonably cold spells earlier this year wrecked havoc on grape plants, French wine production is anticipated to drop by 29 percent in 2021, according to the agriculture ministry.

The world’s top wine exporter’s output is now expected to be “historically low,” according to the ministry’s Agreste statistics office, due to heavy summer rains that aided mildew growth and harmed grapes.

The harvest, at 33.3 million hectolitres (880 million gallons), would be “below both 1991 and 2017, years that were also damaged by severe spring frosts,” according to Agreste, who added that it might equal 1977’s record lows.

From Bordeaux in the southwest to Champagne in the northeast, nearly all of France’s wine-producing areas were affected by cold temperatures in early April, just as buds were bursting early after a mild winter.

Desperate gardeners started fires in vineyards to raise evening temperatures and reduce losses, while others sprayed vines with water in the hopes of forming ice “cocoons” on buds that would protect them from freezing.

France’s frost strike, according to Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie, was “perhaps the greatest agricultural calamity of the early twenty-first century.”

Kiwi, apricot, apple, and other fruit growers, as well as farmers of other crops including beet and rapeseed, were hard struck.

In a research published in June, World Weather Attribution, an international organization that studies the links between extreme weather events and global warming, found that a warmer environment raised the likelihood of an extreme frost coinciding with a growth season by 60%.

After Italy, France is the world’s second-largest wine producer.