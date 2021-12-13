After dozens of people were killed in tornadoes in Kentucky, Vice President Joe Biden declared a major disaster.

Emergency personnel in the United States searched Sunday for survivors of tornadoes that killed dozens of people and destroyed towns across several states, with the governor of hard-hit Kentucky warning that cadaver dogs were still finding dead.

President Joe Biden termed the late-season twister outbreak in the US heartland “one of the greatest” storm outbreaks in US history, and declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky on Sunday night.

He had earlier declared an emergency for the disaster-stricken state, but upgraded it at the governor’s request to allow for more assistance.

Both federal and municipal officials have warned that the death toll, which is currently at 94, might increase further.

Residents began rummaging through the ruins of their homes and businesses while the leaders of the Homeland Security Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) traveled to Kentucky to examine the situation.

“The first thing we have to do is grieve together, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do before we rebuild together,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at a press conference this afternoon.

“That figure is going to reach more than 100,” Beshear said CNN, adding that more than 80 people had died in the state alone, many of them workers at a candle business in the destroyed town of Mayfield.

Later in the day, the governor said the factory’s owner believed more of the workers had been identified and that it would be “quite amazing” if the toll was reduced, but he cautioned that he couldn’t confirm that information.

“Keep in mind that we’re still finding bodies. We’ve got cadaver dogs in places where they shouldn’t be “he stated

At least six individuals died on the night shift at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where they were processing orders ahead of Christmas.

At both places, emergency teams worked through the night and into Sunday, with FEMA officials and Red Cross volunteers on the scene in Kentucky.

However, Edwardsville fire chief James Whiteford told reporters that the mission had shifted from rescue to recovery, raising fears that the death toll may grow.

In Tennessee, four people were slain, two in Arkansas, and two more in Missouri. Mississippi was also hit by tornadoes.

Across the region, emergency crews were assisting bewildered residents in clearing the rubble.

The hurricane ripped off David Norseworthy’s roof and front porch while his family hid in a shelter, according to the 69-year-old Mayfield carpenter.

"We've never had anything like that here," says the narrator.